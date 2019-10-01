Aware, Inc. [AWRE] has appointed Robert Eckel as its president and CEO. Eckel, who previously served as the president and CEO of North America for the Identity and Security business of IDEMIA, replaces Kevin Russell, who has been named chief legal and administrative officer. Eckel joins Aware’s board and Russell will remain on the board. Eckel will “drive our leading biometric technology into the government and commercial markets as well as explore strategic partnerships,” says Brent Johnstone, Aware’s chairman.

Bubble Technology Industries has received a $1.9 million contract from the Department of Homeland Security Countering Weapons of Mass Destruction Office to provide research and development services under the statement of work entitled “Spectral Compression Algorithms on Networked Sensors.”

Federal Resources has received a $1.1 million contract from Custos and Border Protection to provide handheld Raman and Fourier Transform Infrared spectroscopy analyzers to identify unknown chemicals and explosives, both solid and liquid.

CryptoMove, Inc. has received a $200,000 award from the Department of Homeland Security Science and Technology Directorate for the final phase of a project to enhance the company’s dynamic data defense protection system for Customs and Border Protection’s small unmanned aircraft systems. The award was made under the Silicon Valley Innovation Program’s sUAS capabilities solicitation. “Because CBP is exploring the use of sUAS for security operations, it is essential to protect these platforms from interference and interruption of their vital mission,” says Melissa Oh, managing director of the SVIP. “This partnership will develop and test an innovative security solution that enables CBP to focus on mission-critical activities.

The Transportation Security Administration has awarded General Dynamics [GD] a contract for Sectera vIPer Universal Secure Phones (VIPER) for secure communications. The value of the award and quantity of units to be delivered were redacted in the award announcement.

REI Systems Inc. has received a potential $960,846 Small Business Innovation Research Phase III contract for support services to the Science and Technology Directorate Office of Industry Partnerships SBIR Broad Agency Announcement web portal while the department conducts a competition for a new web portal system. The BAA web portal is an internet-facing portal located in DHS Data Center 2 and automated the administration of the BAA, Silicon Valley Innovation Program, as well as SBIR contracting activity.

Daon has named John Sanders, the former acting commissioner of Customs and Border Protection, as its president of Emerging Markets. Daon, a provider of biometric identity technology, says Sanders will lead worldwide efforts for expanding the company’s identity platform capabilities. Sanders is a well know technology leader in the security industry. He was a co-founder of Reveal Imaging Technologies, which is now part of Leidos [LDOS], chief technology officer at the Transportation Security Administration, and chief operating officer at CBP.