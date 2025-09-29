Bollinger Wins First Contract For First Landing Ship Medium

The Navy on Friday awarded Bollinger Shipyards a $9.5 million contract to start procuring long lead time material and related engineering and design activities for the initial Block One Landing Ship Medium (LSM). This follows an August announcement by the Navy for a contract for the Technical Data Package (TDP and data rights to build Bollinger’s Israeli Logistics Support Vessel (ISLV) design and enable building the design at other shipyards in the future (Defense Daily, Aug. 14). Previously, in an…