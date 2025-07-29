Bollinger Brings On Canadian, Finnish Partners To Pursue Coast Guard’s Arctic Security Cutter

Bollinger Shipyards on Tuesday said it has formed an international partnership to pursue the Coast Guard’s new medium polar icebreaker program, emphasizing a low-risk offering with a production-ready design from a Canadian-Finish team. The Coast Guard has $3.5 billion for its Arctic Security Cutter (ASC) program in President Trump’s recently signed One Big Beautiful Bill (OBBB). In April, the service issued an information request for feedback on the ASC, saying the goal is to have the first vessel within three…