Boeing Wins $2.7 Billion In PAC-3 Seeker Production Contracts, Lockheed Martin And Diehl Make A Deal

Boeing [BA] on Tuesday announced it won a series of multiyear contracts worth $2.7 billion total to produce more Patriot Advanced Capability-3 (PAC-3) seekers. Boeing produces the seekers under prime contractor Lockheed Martin [LMT] said it has been working closely with them and the U.S. Army to improve production rates. Under the latest agreements, Boeing will deliver over 3,000 seekers at a rate of 750 units annually through 2030. The seekers allow the interceptors to identify, track and defeat targeted…