Boeing On Track To Deliver Germany’s First CH-47F Block II In 2027

Boeing [BA] confirmed on Wednesday it will move into final assembly of the first CH-47 Block II Chinooks for Germany next year as it plans to deliver the country’s first aircraft in 2027. The production update follows a recent $876.4 million award Boeing received to support its ongoing work for the foreign military sale program with Germany. “Since the start of production, we laid the foundation for the on-time delivery of the aircraft to the German Bundeswehr and Air Force,”…