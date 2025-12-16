Boeing Nabs $931 Million Contract To Extend Life Of 60 More Super Hornets

The Navy on Tuesday awarded Boeing [BA] a $931 million contract to provide service life modifications (SLM) for up to 60 more F/A-18 E/F Super Hornets. The SLM process is focused on extending aircraft service life from 6,000 to 10,000 flight hours as well as integrating Block III avionics capabilities into Block II aircraft through the mid-2030s. Beyond flight hour improvements, the SLM upgrades the pilot displays and computing via Tactical Targeting Network Technology and a Distributed Targeting Processor-Networked open…