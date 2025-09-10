Boeing Machinists In St. Louis To Vote Friday On Latest Contract Offer

Union defense workers at Boeing’s [BA] St. Louis area operations will vote Friday on the company’s latest labor agreement, which proposes higher average wages and a longer contract term. If the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) District 837 members approve the five-year contract, it will end a strike that began on Aug. 4 after the parties failed to agree to terms at the time (Defense Daily, Aug. 4). If ratified, workers would begin returning to work Sept.…