Blue Water Autonomy Raises $50 Million To Build First Long-Range Autonomous Ship

Autonomous ship developer Blue Water Autonomy has raised $50 million in a new funding round the startup is putting toward construction of its first long-range autonomous ship that it plans to deploy in 2026. The Series A round was led by the venture capital firm GV, with participation from Eclipse, Riot, and Impatient Ventures, which are the Boston-based company’s existing investors. The year-old company emerged from stealth in April with $14 million in seed funding (Defense Daily, April 11). Blue…