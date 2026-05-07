Blue Water Autonomy Announces Power, Propulsion, Manufacturing Partners

Autonomous vessel developer Blue Water Autonomy on Thursday announced some of its key partners for the supply and production of its Liberty Class ship it has entered into the Navy’s competition for the Medium Unmanned Surface Vessel (MUSV) program. Teammates include Caterpillar [CAT], Precise Power Systems, Tulip and Valstad. Caterpillar’s defense business is based in Illinois and will provide its proven marine diesel engines to power the 190-foot Liberty Class and other of the company’s vessels. Precise Power Systems, based…