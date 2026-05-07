Blue Water Autonomy Announces Power, Propulsion, Manufacturing Partners

Autonomous vessel developer Blue Water Autonomy on Thursday announced some of its key partners for the supply and production of its Liberty Class ship it has entered into the Navy’s competition for the Medium Unmanned Surface Vessel (MUSV) program. Teammates include Caterpillar [CAT], Precise Power Systems, Tulip and Valstad. Caterpillar’s defense business is based in Illinois and will provide its proven marine diesel engines to power the 190-foot Liberty Class and other of the company’s vessels. Precise Power Systems, based…
Recommended
Trending
Congress Updates
With $1.5 Trillon Request, Army, Air Force, Navy’s Unfunded Lists Focus Solely On MILCON Projects
With the Trump administration’s push to massively increase defense spending to $1.5 trillion in fiscal year 2027, the Army, Air Force and Navy have eschewed submitting large unfunded priorities lists […]
Bipartisan House Bill Would Give National Guard To Counter-Drone Authorities
Seeking to close gaps that may arise between state and local law enforcers in different jurisdictions, a bipartisan contingent of House members this week introduced a bill that would allow […]
Munitions Fired Represent Most of $25 Billion Spent By Pentagon on Iran War So Far
Munitions fired in the two-month old “Operation Epic Fury” against Iran represent most of the $25 billion cost the Pentagon has incurred thus far in the conflict, the acting Defense […]
Slotkin: Pentagon Should Use Anthropic’s Mythos To Spot Cyber Security Gaps
The Pentagon should be using Anthropic‘s recently announced Mythos artificial intelligence model to spot gaps in cyber security, Sen. Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.) said on Tuesda. “I think the thing that […]
Job Feed
-
General Technician II (Structures Lab)
Systems Application & Technologies Inc - Patuxent River, MD
-
SkillBridge Mission Operations Associate
Forterra - Arlington, VA
-
Help Desk Support Service Specialist (Senior)
QBE Federal - Haymarket, VA
-
Cyber Security Specialist
RMC - Resource Management Concepts Inc. - Dahlgren, VA