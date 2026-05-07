Bipartisan House Bill Would Give National Guard To Counter-Drone Authorities

Seeking to close gaps that may arise between state and local law enforcers in different jurisdictions, a bipartisan contingent of House members this week introduced a bill that would allow the National Guard to counter drone threats at special events. The Guard the Skies Act was introduced by Republicans Michael McCaul (Texas) and Eli Crane (Ariz.), and Democrats Marcy Kaptur (Ohio) and Josh Gottheimer (N.J.). The sponsors cited the FIFA World Cup that will be played in multiple U.S. cities…