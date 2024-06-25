Ships participating in exercise Baltic Operations 2024 (BALTOPS 24) sail in formation through the Baltic Sea, June 10, 2024. This was the largest ever edition of the exercise and the first to include Finland and Sweden as new full NATO members. (Photo: Royal Netherlands Navy Senior Chief Petty Officer Jan Eenling via U.S. Navy)
The latest three week-long NATO Baltic Operation (BALTOPS) exercise wrapped on June 20 in Germany, with participation from 20 allied member states.
The event started with a June 4 pre-sail conference then the underway portion began on June 8. The exercise included…