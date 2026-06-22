Baldwin Concerned With Army’s JLTV ‘Mismanagement,’ Seeks Support For Marines’ Procurement Plans

Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-Wis.) has raised concerns with the “Army’s mismanagement” of the Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV) program, and is seeking assurance that the Marine Corps can be supported in its continued procurement efforts while the Army moves on from buying new vehicles. Baldwin, in a letter to Army Secretary Dan Driscoll, also stated the JLTV program is “behind schedule and at risk of failure,” while new manufacturer AM General told Defense Daily the Army-led joint program office “has…