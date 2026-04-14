BAE Adds Refuelable, Highly Maneuverable Ascent Spacecraft To Elevation Product Line

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.—BAE Systems on Tuesday introduced a new spacecraft that is designed for dynamic space operations and plans to deliver the first Ascent in 2027 to a classified customer, company officials said. Ascent is designed to meet the Defense Department’s and other customers’ needs for more maneuverability and to operate in an increasingly contested space environment. “Our Ascent spacecraft is designed to enable space superiority with capabilities such as refuelability, high-thrust propulsion, scalable Delta V and modular payloads,” Thai…