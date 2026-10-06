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Unmanned Systems

Aventra Defense Raises $18 Million To Support Long-Range Strike System

Cal Biesecker By
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Aventra Defense Raises $18 Million To Support Long-Range Strike System
Aventra Defense's Piranha unmanned aircraft. Photo: Aventra

Aventra Defense Systems, a startup developing an attritable long-range precision payload platform, has raised $17.5 million in a strategic funding round to accelerate flight-testing and bolster production. The fundraise was led by Konvoy. Piranha is Aventra’s balloon-deployed autonomous payload system, a fixed-wing drone that can carry a warhead or sensors. Piranha can deploy from up to 80,000-feet to avoid traditional air defenses, has a range of 1,000 kilometers—including the balloon—and costs 100 to 400 times less than comparable long-range precision…

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