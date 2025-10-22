AV Wins Army’s Competition To Deliver Next-Gen C-UAS Missile

The Army has selected AeroVironment [AVAV] as the winner of its competition to deliver the Next-Generation Counter-Unmanned Aerial Systems (C-UAS) Missile (NGCM). AV had been competing with its Freedom Eagle-1 (FE-1) missile against RTX [RTX] for the NGCM program, which aimed to rapidly develop and field a $200,000 or less unit cost C-UAS missile that is capable of defeating larger drones. "FE-1 strengthens our nation’s air defense arsenal by providing an urgently needed kinetic C-UAS solution–built to fill the gaps…