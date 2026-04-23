Army Plans Sustained Procurement Cuts To Black Hawk, Apache And Chinook Fleets

The Army is planning sustained procurement cuts over the next five years for its Black Hawk, Apache and Chinook helicopters, according to newly released budget documents. Along with the decrease for its legacy manned aviation portfolio, senior Army aviation officials told reporters recently the service is assessing new contracting approaches that may not be multi-year awards but rather flexible deals to buy platforms as needed and to support continued international demand. “If we go away from just buying new [aircraft]…
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