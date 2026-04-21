Army’s FY ‘27 Budget Backs Munitions Boost Frameworks, Comptroller Notes Penalties For Delays

The Army’s fiscal year 2027 budget request fully backs new framework agreements with industry to increase production for a range of critical munitions over the next several years, a lead official said. While Maj. Gen. Rebecca McElwain, director of the Army budget, confirmed the request has funding in place to support those new deals, Acting Pentagon Comptroller Jay Hurst III noted contractors will face penalties if they fail to meet the production ramp-up timelines agreed to in the new arrangements.…