Army Details Request For Budget Line Consolidation In FY ‘27 To Move Out On NGC2

The Army has consolidated about half of the budget line items in its command and control portfolio, as it seeks greater funding flexibility in fiscal year 2027 to move out on modernizing with its Next-Gen C2 (NGC2) initiative. The service said the flexibility push along with funding levels in its FY ‘27 budget request will allow it to field two divisions with the full stack of upgraded NGC2 capability and procure additional capability to support three more divisions in FY…