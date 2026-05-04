AV To Provide New Switchblade 400 Anti-Armor Loitering Munition For Army’s LASSO Effort

AeroVironment [AVAV] announced Monday the Army has selected its new Switchblade 400 loitering munition to support the Low-Altitude Stalking and Strike Ordnance (LASSO) program. Work on the LASSO program will include furthering “the rapid development, delivery and testing” of the anti-armor Switchblade 400, according to AV. “The award establishes Switchblade 400, AV’s medium-range, man-portable, anti-armor loitering munition, as a key component of the Army’s LASSO Program, supporting the service’s modernization priorities for rapidly deployable, precision strike capabilities that can operate…
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