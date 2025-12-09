AV Nabs New Award To Deliver P550 UAS For Army’s Long Range Reconnaissance Program

AeroVironment Inc. [AVAV] has received a three-year deal worth up to $42 million to provide more P550 Group 2 drones for the Army’s Long Range Reconnaissance (LRR) program. The new award, which begins with an initial $13.2 million base contract value, also includes providing systems updates for the P550 “for testing, evaluation and integration into the Army family of systems,” according to AV. “AV’s LRR offering was engineered to meet the Army’s unique needs, resulting in an architecture tailored to…