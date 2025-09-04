AV Hands Over ISV-Mounted 20KW Laser Prototypes To Army, Delivering JLTV Version Next Month

AeroVironment Inc. [AVAV] has delivered the first two Army Multi-Purpose High Energy Laser (AMP-HEL) prototypes, a pair of Infantry Squad Vehicles integrated with its 20-kilowatt LOCUST laser weapon system (LWS). AV said it’s set to deliver the next set of prototypes to the Army Rapid Capabilities and Critical Technologies Office (RCCTO) in October for the second increment of AMP-HEL, which will be two Joint Light Tactical Vehicles outfitted with the LOCUS LWS as well as “radar and command-and-control systems.” “The…