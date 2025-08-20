AV Delivers New P550 UAS To Inform Army’s Long Range Reconnaissance Program

AeroVironment Inc. [AVAV] said on Wednesday it has provided its new P550 Group 2 UAS to the Army for use by select units to inform the Long Range Reconnaissance (LRR) program. AV noted the P550s will be delivered to “support training and operations” for the Army’s Transforming in Contact (TiC) initiative, which has involved providing new capabilities such as drones to gather soldier feedback and inform rapid fielding decisions. “We are proud to deliver the P550 to Army units, empowering…