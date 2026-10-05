AV, Boeing, Epirus And Kord Selected For Directed Energy C-UAS Pilot

The Joint Interagency Task Force (JIATF-401) on Monday said it has selected directed energy weapons developed by AeroVironment [AVAV], Boeing [BA], Epirus and Kord Technologies to participate in a pilot program aimed at expanding the use of these types of systems to protect against drone threats in U.S. airspace. For the pilots, AV’s palletized high-energy laser system, Boeing’s Compact Laser Weapon System, Epirus’ Leonidas high-powered microwave system, and Kord’s Firefly palletized high-energy laser system will be evaluated. Kord is a…