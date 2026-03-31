Autonomous Vessel Developer Saronic Raises $1.8 Billion To Accelerate Production, Add Capacity

Leveraging demand for unmanned systems, Saronic Technologies on Tuesday said it has raised $1.75 billion in a new funding round that the company will use to accelerate production and deliveries of its autonomous surface vessels for customers globally, expand capacity, and add new classes of ships. The Series D round was led by Kleiner Perkins and values Saronic at nearly $9.3 billion. Saronic, which is currently building two 180-foot Marauder autonomous unmanned surface vessels, wants to “accelerate into even larger…