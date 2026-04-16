Sign In
Search
Unmanned Systems

Autonomous Maritime Vessel Developer Ulysses Announces $46 Million In Funding

Cal Biesecker By
SHARE:
Autonomous Maritime Vessel Developer Ulysses Announces $46 Million In Funding
Left to right, Akhil Voorakkara (CEO), Jamie Wedderburn (CTO), Colm O’Brien (COO), and Will O’Brien (President) Photo credit: Theo Richard

Autonomous maritime vessel developer Ulysses on Thursday said it has raised $46 million in two funding rounds, a previously undisclosed seed financing last year, and new Series A investment, to expand its team and advance work on several systems. The $38 million Series A round was led by Andreessen Horowitz. The earlier $8 million seed round was led by Pebblebed. The San Francisco-based startup said the funding will help scale production of its Mako autonomous under water vehicle, advance development…

Subscriber-only content. Please log in below.

Not a subscriber or registered user yet?

Please contact us at clientservices@accessintel.com or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.), to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.

Recommended

Army

Army Secretary Says “We Need To Over-Invest in FLRAA To Get It Online As Quickly As Possible”

Nuclear Modernization

Energy Secretary: Los Alamos “Actually Manufacturing Pits” With Goal Of 100 In Trump Administration

Nuclear Modernization

Lockheed Martin Nabs Near Billion-Dollar Trident II Contract Modification

Missile Defense

MDA Says GPI To Deliver Four Years Faster After Previous Delays

Trending

Army Names FLRAA As Cheyenne II; Plans First Unit With 24 Aircraft In FY ‘30 While Noting Timeline ‘Variables’
Lockheed Martin Boosts Venture Arm To $1 Billion
Lockheed Martin Planning Next-Generation Space Dominance Demos On Orbit
Trump’s $1.15 Trillion Request For DoD Is The ‘New Normal,” HASC Chairman Says
Defense Watch: EA-37s in Wargame, Laser Use OK’d, Army ADOC, UAS Award, FMD Chief Back

Congress Updates

Army

Army Secretary Says “We Need To Over-Invest in FLRAA To Get It Online As Quickly As Possible”

Rep. Ken Calvert (R-Calif.), chairman of the House Appropriations Committee’s defense panel (HAC-D), said on Thursday that the Army’s budget plan beginning in fiscal 2027 has more than $2 billion […]

Congress

Pentagon Fiscal 2027 Budget To Address Cannibalization Of Parts For F-35, Legislator Says

The Pentagon’s upcoming fiscal 2027 budget request will help reduce the cannibalization of parts for the F-35 fighter by Lockheed Martin [LMT], the chairman of the House Armed Services Committee’s […]

Budget

Trump’s $1.15 Trillion Request For DoD Is The ‘New Normal,” HASC Chairman Says

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.—The Trump administration’s nearly $1.2 trillion baseline defense budget request for fiscal year 2027 will be adopted and will be the foundation for the “new normal” going forward, […]

Congress

Trump Wants Second Reconciliation Bill On His Desk By June 1

President Donald Trump on Wednesday called on Congress to pass and send a second reconciliation bill to his desk by June 1. The deadline follows congressional Republicans’ backing a pursuit […]

The Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers

Arne Brinck – Dark Wolf Solutions

Force Multipliers

Jags Kandasamy – Latent AI

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Krista McKendree

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Fred Taylor

Job Feed

Post a Job // Post a Resume