Autonomous Maritime Vessel Developer Ulysses Announces $46 Million In Funding

Autonomous maritime vessel developer Ulysses on Thursday said it has raised $46 million in two funding rounds, a previously undisclosed seed financing last year, and new Series A investment, to expand its team and advance work on several systems. The $38 million Series A round was led by Andreessen Horowitz. The earlier $8 million seed round was led by Pebblebed. The San Francisco-based startup said the funding will help scale production of its Mako autonomous under water vehicle, advance development…
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Congress Updates
Army Secretary Says “We Need To Over-Invest in FLRAA To Get It Online As Quickly As Possible”
Rep. Ken Calvert (R-Calif.), chairman of the House Appropriations Committee’s defense panel (HAC-D), said on Thursday that the Army’s budget plan beginning in fiscal 2027 has more than $2 billion […]
Pentagon Fiscal 2027 Budget To Address Cannibalization Of Parts For F-35, Legislator Says
The Pentagon’s upcoming fiscal 2027 budget request will help reduce the cannibalization of parts for the F-35 fighter by Lockheed Martin [LMT], the chairman of the House Armed Services Committee’s […]
Trump’s $1.15 Trillion Request For DoD Is The ‘New Normal,” HASC Chairman Says
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.—The Trump administration’s nearly $1.2 trillion baseline defense budget request for fiscal year 2027 will be adopted and will be the foundation for the “new normal” going forward, […]
Trump Wants Second Reconciliation Bill On His Desk By June 1
President Donald Trump on Wednesday called on Congress to pass and send a second reconciliation bill to his desk by June 1. The deadline follows congressional Republicans’ backing a pursuit […]
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