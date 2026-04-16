Autonomous Maritime Vessel Developer Ulysses Announces $46 Million In Funding

Autonomous maritime vessel developer Ulysses on Thursday said it has raised $46 million in two funding rounds, a previously undisclosed seed financing last year, and new Series A investment, to expand its team and advance work on several systems. The $38 million Series A round was led by Andreessen Horowitz. The earlier $8 million seed round was led by Pebblebed. The San Francisco-based startup said the funding will help scale production of its Mako autonomous under water vehicle, advance development…