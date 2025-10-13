Autonomous Aircraft Company Pyka Introduces Long-Range Cargo UAS

Pyka, which has focused on developing and supplying autonomous aircraft for crop dusting, is entering the defense market with a hybrid-electric, fixed-wing unmanned aircraft system (UAS) able to fly long ranges with hundreds of pounds of cargo or other payloads for multi-mission operations, including air dropping supplies, the company said on Monday. At its maximum range of about 3,500 miles, Pyka’s DropShip can carry a 50-pound payload and remain aloft for 24 hours, providing a platform for intelligence, surveillance, and…