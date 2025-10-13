Sign In
Search
Advanced / Transformational Technology

Autonomous Aircraft Company Pyka Introduces Long-Range Cargo UAS

Cal Biesecker By
SHARE:
Autonomous Aircraft Company Pyka Introduces Long-Range Cargo UAS
Rendering of a pair of Pyka DropShip UAS air dropping cargo. Image: Pyka

Pyka, which has focused on developing and supplying autonomous aircraft for crop dusting, is entering the defense market with a hybrid-electric, fixed-wing unmanned aircraft system (UAS) able to fly long ranges with hundreds of pounds of cargo or other payloads for multi-mission operations, including air dropping supplies, the company said on Monday. At its maximum range of about 3,500 miles, Pyka’s DropShip can carry a 50-pound payload and remain aloft for 24 hours, providing a platform for intelligence, surveillance, and…

Subscriber-only content. Please log in below.

Not a subscriber or registered user yet?

Please contact us at clientservices@accessintel.com or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.), to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.

Recommended

Advanced / Transformational Technology

Long-Range Precision Weapons Startup Aventra Exits Stealth

Advanced / Transformational Technology

Forterra Acquires Tactical Radio Supplier goTenna To Bolster Communications For Autonomous Solutions

Advanced / Transformational Technology

Govini Raises $150 Million, Discloses Annual Sales Top $100 Million

Advanced / Transformational Technology

Overland AI Teams With AimLock On Targeting Systems For ULTRA Autonomous Vehicle

Trending

IOT&E for MH-139A Completed, As Boeing Announces $173 Million Contract for Eight
Viasat Plans To Demonstrate PTS-G Design By Middle of Next Year
Northrop Grumman Says More Than 50 Drones Downed in Arizona in May Demonstration
Autonomous Drone Navigation Startup Tycho.AI Exits Stealth With $10 Million Raise
Anduril, RTX Static Fire Rocket Motor Using Highly Loaded Grain For Air-To-Air Missile

Contract Updates

BAE Systems Space & Mission Systems Inc. (Boulder, Colorado) – $48,000,000

BAE Systems Space & Mission Systems Inc., Boulder, Colorado, was awarded a $48,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for the study, design, development, enhancement, testing, and procurement of advanced communication-electronics technologies. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and…

Portus Stevedoring LLC (Jacksonville, Florida) – $8,292,583

Portus Stevedoring LLC, Jacksonville, Florida, is awarded a not-to-exceed $8,292,583 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with a five-year ordering period for stevedoring and related terminal services. This contract provides for full range of stevedoring and related terminal services to include the receipt,…

Foster Miller doing business as QinetiQ North America (Waltham, Massachusetts) – $11,310,230

Foster Miller, doing business as QinetiQ North America, Waltham, Massachusetts, is awarded an $11,310,230 firm-fixed-price modification to a previously awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N00174-21-D-0019) to exercise Option Year Four for production, engineering support, and post-production support of the MK 2 Man…

EnergySolutions Services Inc. (Oak Ridge, Tennessee) – $13,336,650

EnergySolutions Services Inc., Oak Ridge, Tennessee, is being awarded a $13,336,650 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract action (N42158-25-D-E001) for nuclear services for the processing, recycling and disposal of radiologic materials through disassembly, decontamination, metal melting, compaction, incineration, resin sluicing/dewater, bulk waste assay…

The Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Fred Taylor

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Adam Maruyama

Force Multipliers

Chris Wilson – Qlik

Force Multipliers

Tim Solms – Slingshot Aerospace

Job Feed

Post a Job // Post a Resume