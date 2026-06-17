Austria In Line For Potential $1.5 Billion Black Hawk Buy

The State Department on Wednesday approved a potential $1.5 billion sales of 12 UH-60M Black Hawk Helicopters, including engines and other equipment, to Austria. Lockheed Martin’s [LMT] Sikorsky unit makes the Black Hawk and is the principal contractor on the Foreign Military Sale. GE Aerospace [GE] will supply the 12 T700-GE-701D engines used to power the Black Hawks. Other key systems included in the deal are five AN/AAR-57 Common Missile Warning Systems, Common Infrared Countermeasures systems and AN/APR-39E(V)2 Radar Warning…