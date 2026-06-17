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Austria In Line For Potential $1.5 Billion Black Hawk Buy

Cal Biesecker By
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Austria In Line For Potential $1.5 Billion Black Hawk Buy
U.S. Army UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter, operated by 106th Assault Helicopter Battalion, in flight to Shamal-2 Range as part of Red Sands Integrated Experimentation Center 23.2, Sept. 7, 2023, in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Rhema Eggleston)

The State Department on Wednesday approved a potential $1.5 billion sales of 12 UH-60M Black Hawk Helicopters, including engines and other equipment, to Austria. Lockheed Martin’s [LMT] Sikorsky unit makes the Black Hawk and is the principal contractor on the Foreign Military Sale. GE Aerospace [GE] will supply the 12 T700-GE-701D engines used to power the Black Hawks. Other key systems included in the deal are five AN/AAR-57 Common Missile Warning Systems, Common Infrared Countermeasures systems and AN/APR-39E(V)2 Radar Warning…

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