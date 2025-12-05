Australia Set To Begin GMLRS Rocket Production This Month

Australia confirmed on Friday it will start manufacturing Guided Multiple Launch Rocket Systems this month under its co-production arrangement with the U.S. and Lockheed Martin [LMT]. The Australian Department of Defence called GMLRS production initiation a “significant milestone” in its multi-billion dollar Guided Weapons and Explosive Ordnance (GWEO) plan to bolster its domestic weapons manufacturing capability. “This achievement deepens Australia–United States defense ties and opens significant export opportunities,” the Australia Department of Defence said in a Dec. 5 statement. U.S.…