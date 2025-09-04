Austal Signs Outsourcing Agreement With Master Boat Builders

Austal USA entered into a strategic outsourcing agreement with Master Boat Builders, Inc. that they billed as a way to increase the shipbuilding industrial base capacity and accelerate delivery for government projects by pairing contractors with other regional shipyards. The companies said the new memorandum of understanding (MoU) will allow them to collaborate on both current programs under contract to Austal as well as future efforts to allow more flexibility, Austal said. “By distributing work across complementary facilities, Austal USA…