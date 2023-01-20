German Minister of Defence Boris Pistorius, (left) U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III (middle) and Ukrainian Minister of Defence Oleksii Reznikov, right, attend the Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 20, 2023. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexandra M. Longfellow)
The U.S. has approved a new $2.5 billion weapons package for Ukraine, which includes sending Strykers and more Bradley vehicles, while no deal has emerged in response to Kyiv’s request for Abrams tanks or Germany’s Leopard 2 tanks.
The new security assistance…