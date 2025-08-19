As Space Force Plans Zeroing of Fiscal 2026 Funds for Tranche 3, Transport Layer, Service Plans Sole-Source Award to GD for Ground Segment of Tracking Layer

While the U.S. Space Force explores future communications options and plans to halt fiscal 2026 funding for Space Development Agency’s (SDA) Tranche 3, Transport Layer low Earth orbit satellites, the service said it is to move ahead with developing Tranche 3 ground systems for the Tracking Layer to counter advanced missiles. Next February, Space Force plans to award a sole-source, cost-plus contract to General Dynamics' [GD] mission systems (GDMS) business for Tranche 3 ground segment development, according to a business…