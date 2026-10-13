Army’s Janus Program Potential Support For Broader ‘Fortress America’ Energy Push

The Army’s Janus nuclear power program could support the military’s broader energy resilience goals under the Trump administration’s “Fortress America” initiative, though officials said the effort will encompass multiple energy technologies. “Fortress America” – which stands for Federal Operations for Resilience, Troop Resources, Energy, Supply and Survivability – is a national defense initiative launched by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Sept. 30. One of the main pillars mandated each major military installation generates power independently, without specifying what kind of…