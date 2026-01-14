Army’s First HADES ISR Jet Prototype To Begin Flying This Spring, SNC Says

The Army’s first prototype aircraft for the High Accuracy Detection and Exploitation System (HADES) program will begin flight testing this spring, lead integrator Sierra Nevada Corporation (SNC) confirmed to Defense Daily. SNC noted the first Bombardier Global 6500 jet outfitted for the HADES program will then be delivered to the Army this fall to support operational testing. “The HADES contract is a government-owned, contractor-operated contract, meaning SNC, its pilots and technicians will conduct the flight tests alongside the Army,” Josh…