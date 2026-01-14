Sign In
Army

Army’s First HADES ISR Jet Prototype To Begin Flying This Spring, SNC Says

Matthew Beinart By
The Bombardier Global 6500 aircraft delivered to the U.S. Army in support of the HADES program. Photo: Bombardier Defense.

The Army’s first prototype aircraft for the High Accuracy Detection and Exploitation System (HADES) program will begin flight testing this spring, lead integrator Sierra Nevada Corporation (SNC) confirmed to Defense Daily.  SNC noted the first Bombardier Global 6500 jet outfitted for the HADES program will then be delivered to the Army this fall to support operational testing. “The HADES contract is a government-owned, contractor-operated contract, meaning SNC, its pilots and technicians will conduct the flight tests alongside the Army,” Josh…

Contract Updates

Chandler Construction Services Inc. (Ninety Six, South Carolina) – $16,471,000

Chandler Construction Services Inc., Ninety Six, South Carolina, was awarded a $16,471,000 firm-fixed-price contract for the furnishing, installing, and placing into successful operation of water main pipe. The amount of this action is $16,471,000. Bids were solicited via the internet…

M1 Support Services LP (Denton, Texas) – $68,822,271

M1 Support Services LP, Denton, Texas, was awarded a $68,822,271 modification (P00206) to contract W9124G-17-C-0104 for Army and Air Force aviation maintenance. The modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $5,522,349,151. Work will be performed at…

Lake Union Drydock Co. (LUDC) (Seattle, Washington) – $12,683,144

Lake Union Drydock Co.* (LUDC), Seattle, Washington, is awarded a $12,683,144 firm-fixed-price contract for the maintenance, repair and preservation of YTT-10 (YTT-9 Cape Flattery-class torpedo trials craft) service life extension program. This contract includes options which, if exercised, would bring…

Innovative Professional Solutions Inc. (Panama City Beach, Florida) – $13,631,598

Innovative Professional Solutions Inc.,* Panama City Beach, Florida, is awarded a $13,631,598 firm-fixed price/cost-only contract for fabrication and installation of minesweeping winches.  This contract includes supplies for the government of the Republic of Korea (100%) under the Foreign Military Sales…

