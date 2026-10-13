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Army’s Drone And Counter-Drone Marketplaces Expand To 30 Allies And Partners

Cal Biesecker By
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Army’s Drone And Counter-Drone Marketplaces Expand To 30 Allies And Partners
CACI International's SkyValor system is listed in the Pentagon's Counter-UAS Marketplace. Image: CACI International

The Army on Tuesday added eight new international partners to its fledgling drone and counter-drone marketplaces, giving vendors more opportunities to sell into and out of the U.S. The expansion of the marketplaces was done through a joint signing of statements of intent by Canada, Croatia, Egypt, Japan, Kuwait, Morocco, Albania, and Panama during the annual Association of the U.S. Army conference, bringing to 30—including the U.S.—the number of allies and partners that can buy and sell their products online.…

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