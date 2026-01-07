Army Will Soon Ask For Future Self-Propelled Howitzer Proposals, Eyes As M777 Replacement

The Army will soon request industry’s proposals for its self-propelled howitzer modernization effort, with plans to issue a single contract award for systems that will replace M777 towed howitzers. A Request for Prototype Proposals is expected in the second quarter of this fiscal year, with the Army planning to hold an industry day later this month to discuss its strategy for the program. “The United States Army remains committed to modernizing its field artillery formations through the acquisition of mature…
Contract Updates
Freeman Holdings of Hawaii LLC, doing business as Million Air Honolulu, Kapolei, Hawaii (SPE607-26-D-0006, $86,689,562); McClellan Jet Services, McClellan Park, California (SPE607-26-D-0011, $80,381,818); Avfuel Corp., Ann Arbor, Michigan (SPE607-26-D-0019, $36,817,846); San Bernardino International Airport Authority, San Bernardino, California (SPE607-26-D-0009, $31,367,062);…
US Foods Raleigh, Zebulon, North Carolina, has been awarded a maximum $198,260,924 firm-fixed-price with economic-price-adjustment, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for full-line food and beverage items. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 3204 (a)(1), as stated in Federal Acquisition…
ControlPoint Surveying Inc,* Honolulu, Hawaii (W9128A-26-D-A007); KAI JV,* San Diego, California (W9128A-26-D-A008); and Sam O. Hirota Inc,* Honolulu, Hawaii (W9128A-26-D-A009), will compete for each order of the $9,900,000 firm-fixed-price contract for architect-engineer services for geotechnical engineering, engineering geology, topographic survey,…
Carbon Asset Developer Associates LLC,* Alamo, Texas, has been awarded an estimated $19,864,240 fixed-price with economic-price-adjustment, requirements contract for various types of fuel. This was a competitive acquisition with thirty-five responses received. This is a two-year eight-month contract with no…