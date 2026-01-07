Sign In
Army

Army Will Soon Ask For Future Self-Propelled Howitzer Proposals, Eyes As M777 Replacement

Matthew Beinart By
Army Will Soon Ask For Future Self-Propelled Howitzer Proposals, Eyes As M777 Replacement
U.S. Army Spc. Rich Musser, center, pulls the lanyard on a M777A2 Howitzer cannon, launching a 155mm round downrange in support of infantry operations at Yakima Training Center, Wash., Oct. 9, 2013

The Army will soon request industry’s proposals for its self-propelled howitzer modernization effort, with plans to issue a single contract award for systems that will replace M777 towed howitzers. A Request for Prototype Proposals is expected in the second quarter of this fiscal year, with the Army planning to hold an industry day later this month to discuss its strategy for the program.  “The United States Army remains committed to modernizing its field artillery formations through the acquisition of mature…

