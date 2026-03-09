Army Wants Long-Range PrSM Inc. 4 On Accelerated Timeline, Plans Fly Off In Late FY ‘28

The Army will meet with industry later in March to discuss next steps for its future extended range version of the Precision Strike Missile (PrSM), with plans for a competitive “fly-off” in late fiscal year 2028. In a new notice announcing an industry day planned for March 23 and 24 at Redstone Arsenal in Alabama, the Army has laid out a multi-phased approach for PrSM Inc. 4 with an aim to field an initial capability on an accelerated timeline. “The…