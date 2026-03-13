Army To Expand UAS Marketplace Across DoD Soon, Details CSO For Industry’s Offerings

The Army will roll out its new UAS Marketplace across the service “in the next month or so,” with its acquisition chief confirming plans to then expand access to the “Amazon-like” interface across the Pentagon. “It’s now sort of internal to the Army, but we’ll roll that out to the wider Department of War,” Brent Ingraham, assistant secretary of the Army for acquisition, logistics and technology, said during an Association of the U.S. Army discussion on March 12 As it…
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Counter-Drone Needs Will Be Addressed In Next NDAA Based On Iran War Lessons, Banks Says
A Republican senator on Armed Services Committee on Thursday said that defending against Iranian drones has been challenge for U.S. warfighters and will be an area of focus in the […]
Pentagon ‘Working Options’ On Iran Supplemental, May Seek Funds For New Capabilities
The Pentagon is “working options” for a potential supplemental spending request to fund the operation against Iran and replenish munitions used in the strike campaign, with a senior official noting […]
Wicker Backs “Crash Program” To Supply Ukraine With Low-Cost Weapons
Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC) Chairman Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) on Thursday proposed a rapid effort to supply Ukraine with low-cost weapons to aid that country in turning back Russia. “We […]
Dem Lawmakers Want To Codify Trump’s Push For More Defense Contractor Accountability
A group of four Congressional Democrats want to codify President Donald Trump’s push to hold defense firms accountable for prioritizing production investments over paying out stock buybacks, and are seeking […]