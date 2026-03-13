Army To Expand UAS Marketplace Across DoD Soon, Details CSO For Industry’s Offerings

The Army will roll out its new UAS Marketplace across the service “in the next month or so,” with its acquisition chief confirming plans to then expand access to the “Amazon-like” interface across the Pentagon. “It’s now sort of internal to the Army, but we’ll roll that out to the wider Department of War,” Brent Ingraham, assistant secretary of the Army for acquisition, logistics and technology, said during an Association of the U.S. Army discussion on March 12 As it…