Army To Demo More ‘Production-Ready’ Company-Level Small UAS, May Add To New Marketplace

The Army is canvassing industry for more “production-ready” small drones that could participate in flight demonstrations and potentially be delivered to support maneuver units, eyeing solutions it could add to its forthcoming unmanned aircraft system (UAS) marketplace. A new notice details the Army’s intent to build on feedback gathered to date for the Company-Level Small UAS (sUAS) program with systems it previously fielded to fulfill an initial directed requirement. “This effort is intended to inform industry of the Army's emerging…