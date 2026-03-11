Army Taps Elbit America To Join SBMC Development Effort, Will Test Prototypes This Year

The Army has selected Elbit Systems of America [ESLT] to work on its Soldier Borne Mission Command (SBMC) development effort, with a company official telling Defense Daily it will deliver and test prototypes this year. The firm now joins an Anduril Industries-led team and startup Rivet on the SBMC initiative, which is the Army’s follow-on effort to the Integrated Visual Augmentation System (IVAS) program. “Elbit America, now the third awarded supplier, has something unique to offer that could be a…