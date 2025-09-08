Sign In
Search
Army

Army Taps Anduril, Rivet For IVAS Follow-On, Luckey Sees Potential Scaled Deliveries In 2027

Matthew Beinart By
SHARE:
Army Taps Anduril, Rivet For IVAS Follow-On, Luckey Sees Potential Scaled Deliveries In 2027
Palmer Luckey, founder of Anduril Industries, wears a VR headset

The Army on Monday said it has selected Anduril Industries-led team and startup company Rivet for the Soldier Borne Mission Command (SBMC) program, the service’s follow-on effort to the Integrated Visual Augmentation System (IVAS). Initial prototypes deliveries for the first phase of the mixed-reality headset effort are expected seven months from now, and Anduril founder Palmer Luckey told reporters he expects that could be scaled up to “hundreds of units” likely in 2027.  “I think the intent is [the Army]…

Subscriber-only content. Please log in below.

Not a subscriber or registered user yet?

Please contact us at clientservices@accessintel.com or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.), to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.

Recommended

Space

Varda, LeoLabs, And Anduril Demonstrate Tracking Of Orbital Maneuvers Prior To Hypersonic Reentry

Space

AeroVironment Nabs $240 Million Order For Space Long-Haul Laser Comms System

Business/Financial

AIRO, Ukraine’s Nord Drone, Plan On Joint Venture To Scale Production, Increase Offerings

International

Philippines Marks Re-Opening Of Subic Bay Shipyard With Korea’s HD Hyundai

Trending

Boeing Says MQ-28 Demonstrations Prove Operational Effectiveness
LITENING Modernization May Be Big Ramp-Up Opportunity for Northrop Grumman
State Department OK’s $8.5 Billion IBCS-Enabled Patriot Sale To Denmark
150 Companies Interested in RG-XX, U.S. Space Force Official Says
Space Solar Power Company Boosts Funding Round With Lockheed Martin Investment

Contract Updates

BAE Systems Space & Mission Systems Inc. (Boulder, Colorado) – $48,000,000

BAE Systems Space & Mission Systems Inc., Boulder, Colorado, was awarded a $48,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for the study, design, development, enhancement, testing, and procurement of advanced communication-electronics technologies. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and…

Portus Stevedoring LLC (Jacksonville, Florida) – $8,292,583

Portus Stevedoring LLC, Jacksonville, Florida, is awarded a not-to-exceed $8,292,583 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with a five-year ordering period for stevedoring and related terminal services. This contract provides for full range of stevedoring and related terminal services to include the receipt,…

Foster Miller doing business as QinetiQ North America (Waltham, Massachusetts) – $11,310,230

Foster Miller, doing business as QinetiQ North America, Waltham, Massachusetts, is awarded an $11,310,230 firm-fixed-price modification to a previously awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N00174-21-D-0019) to exercise Option Year Four for production, engineering support, and post-production support of the MK 2 Man…

EnergySolutions Services Inc. (Oak Ridge, Tennessee) – $13,336,650

EnergySolutions Services Inc., Oak Ridge, Tennessee, is being awarded a $13,336,650 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract action (N42158-25-D-E001) for nuclear services for the processing, recycling and disposal of radiologic materials through disassembly, decontamination, metal melting, compaction, incineration, resin sluicing/dewater, bulk waste assay…

The Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Fred Taylor

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Adam Maruyama

Force Multipliers

Chris Wilson – Qlik

Force Multipliers

Tim Solms – Slingshot Aerospace

Job Feed

Post a Job // Post a Resume