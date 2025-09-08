Army Taps Anduril, Rivet For IVAS Follow-On, Luckey Sees Potential Scaled Deliveries In 2027

The Army on Monday said it has selected Anduril Industries-led team and startup company Rivet for the Soldier Borne Mission Command (SBMC) program, the service’s follow-on effort to the Integrated Visual Augmentation System (IVAS). Initial prototypes deliveries for the first phase of the mixed-reality headset effort are expected seven months from now, and Anduril founder Palmer Luckey told reporters he expects that could be scaled up to “hundreds of units” likely in 2027. “I think the intent is [the Army]…