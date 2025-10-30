Army Soldier Operates Sikorsky’s Autonomous Black Hawk For First Time At Recent Exercise

Sikorsky [LMT] said on Thursday that for the first time a U.S. Army soldier has used its autonomous Black Hawk to conduct a series of logistics missions at a recent exercise. Ramsey Bentley, director of strategy and business development for Sikorsky Advanced Programs, told Defense Daily the company spent “maybe an hour” training the Army operator on its MATRIX autonomy capability powering the Optionally Piloted Vehicle (OPV) Black Hawk before they used the aircraft during the Northern Strike Exercise at…