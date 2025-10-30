Sign In
Search
Army

Army Soldier Operates Sikorsky’s Autonomous Black Hawk For First Time At Recent Exercise

Matthew Beinart By
SHARE:
Army Soldier Operates Sikorsky’s Autonomous Black Hawk For First Time At Recent Exercise
A U.S. Army National Guard soldier uses a tablet to command the Sikorsky OPV Black Hawk, enabled by MATRIX technology, to autonomously transport a 2,900-pound water buffalo sling load for the first time during Northern Strike in Michigan. Photo courtesy Sikorsky

Sikorsky [LMT] said on Thursday that for the first time a U.S. Army soldier has used its autonomous Black Hawk to conduct a series of logistics missions at a recent exercise. Ramsey Bentley, director of strategy and business development for Sikorsky Advanced Programs, told Defense Daily the company spent “maybe an hour” training the Army operator on its MATRIX autonomy capability powering the Optionally Piloted Vehicle (OPV) Black Hawk before they used the aircraft during the Northern Strike Exercise at…

Subscriber-only content. Please log in below.

Not a subscriber or registered user yet?

Please contact us at clientservices@accessintel.com or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.), to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.

Recommended

International

South Korea To Build Nuclear-Powered Sub In Philly, Trump Says

Business/Financial

L3Harris Posts Robust Third Quarter On Broad Strength

Business/Financial

Shipbuilding Powers HII To Strong Third Quarter

Nuclear Modernization

Contractor Group Says NNSA Contractors Have 2-4 Weeks Of Funding Left

Trending

USAF “Boneyard” Personnel to Show Industry Reps B-52H Carriage Equipment to Be Modified for LRSO
Radical Begins Flight Testing UAS Planned For Stratospheric Operations
X-59 Flies For First Time From USAF Plant 42
Nominee For Assistant Secretary Of Defense For Space Policy Wants Review Of Commercial Strategies
Toni Townes-Whitley Departs SAIC, Ex-Leidos CFO Named Interim Chief

Contract Updates

BAE Systems Space & Mission Systems Inc. (Boulder, Colorado) – $48,000,000

BAE Systems Space & Mission Systems Inc., Boulder, Colorado, was awarded a $48,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for the study, design, development, enhancement, testing, and procurement of advanced communication-electronics technologies. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and…

Portus Stevedoring LLC (Jacksonville, Florida) – $8,292,583

Portus Stevedoring LLC, Jacksonville, Florida, is awarded a not-to-exceed $8,292,583 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with a five-year ordering period for stevedoring and related terminal services. This contract provides for full range of stevedoring and related terminal services to include the receipt,…

Foster Miller doing business as QinetiQ North America (Waltham, Massachusetts) – $11,310,230

Foster Miller, doing business as QinetiQ North America, Waltham, Massachusetts, is awarded an $11,310,230 firm-fixed-price modification to a previously awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N00174-21-D-0019) to exercise Option Year Four for production, engineering support, and post-production support of the MK 2 Man…

EnergySolutions Services Inc. (Oak Ridge, Tennessee) – $13,336,650

EnergySolutions Services Inc., Oak Ridge, Tennessee, is being awarded a $13,336,650 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract action (N42158-25-D-E001) for nuclear services for the processing, recycling and disposal of radiologic materials through disassembly, decontamination, metal melting, compaction, incineration, resin sluicing/dewater, bulk waste assay…

The Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Krista McKendree

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Fred Taylor

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Adam Maruyama

Force Multipliers

Chris Wilson – Qlik

Job Feed

Post a Job // Post a Resume