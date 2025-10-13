Sign In
Army Selects AEVEX’s Atlas, Anduril’s Altius 600 For Launched Effects-Short Range Fielding

Matthew Beinart By
Army Selects AEVEX’s Atlas, Anduril’s Altius 600 For Launched Effects-Short Range Fielding
The 5th Battalion, 20th Infantry Regiment, also known as the “Sykes’ Regulars,” employs the AEVEX Atlas 600 Launched Effects during a Launched Effects Special User Demonstration held at Joint Base Lewis-McChord. Photo: Matthew Ryan, Army PEO Aviation.

The Army has selected AEVEX Aerospace’s Atlas and Anduril Industries Altius 600 for its initial Launched Effects-Short Range (LE-SR) fielding, with plans to begin providing the capabilities soon to two units. Brig. Gen. David Phillips, program executive officer for Aviation, confirmed to Defense Daily the two systems were picked for procurement after both had participated in a recent special user demonstration “[They] were production-ready that we could then rapidly field,” Phillips said, in an interview following remarks at the Association…

Contract Updates

BAE Systems Space & Mission Systems Inc. (Boulder, Colorado) – $48,000,000

BAE Systems Space & Mission Systems Inc., Boulder, Colorado, was awarded a $48,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for the study, design, development, enhancement, testing, and procurement of advanced communication-electronics technologies. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and…

Portus Stevedoring LLC (Jacksonville, Florida) – $8,292,583

Portus Stevedoring LLC, Jacksonville, Florida, is awarded a not-to-exceed $8,292,583 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with a five-year ordering period for stevedoring and related terminal services. This contract provides for full range of stevedoring and related terminal services to include the receipt,…

Foster Miller doing business as QinetiQ North America (Waltham, Massachusetts) – $11,310,230

Foster Miller, doing business as QinetiQ North America, Waltham, Massachusetts, is awarded an $11,310,230 firm-fixed-price modification to a previously awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N00174-21-D-0019) to exercise Option Year Four for production, engineering support, and post-production support of the MK 2 Man…

EnergySolutions Services Inc. (Oak Ridge, Tennessee) – $13,336,650

EnergySolutions Services Inc., Oak Ridge, Tennessee, is being awarded a $13,336,650 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract action (N42158-25-D-E001) for nuclear services for the processing, recycling and disposal of radiologic materials through disassembly, decontamination, metal melting, compaction, incineration, resin sluicing/dewater, bulk waste assay…

