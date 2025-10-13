Army Selects AEVEX’s Atlas, Anduril’s Altius 600 For Launched Effects-Short Range Fielding

The Army has selected AEVEX Aerospace’s Atlas and Anduril Industries Altius 600 for its initial Launched Effects-Short Range (LE-SR) fielding, with plans to begin providing the capabilities soon to two units. Brig. Gen. David Phillips, program executive officer for Aviation, confirmed to Defense Daily the two systems were picked for procurement after both had participated in a recent special user demonstration “[They] were production-ready that we could then rapidly field,” Phillips said, in an interview following remarks at the Association…