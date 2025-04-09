From left, U.S. Army Lt. Col. Alan Nydegger, battalion commander for 3rd Battalion, 140th Aviation Regiment, explains his unit's role in the southern border mission to the Honorable Daniel P. Driscoll, 26th Secretary of the Army, Doña Ana County International Jetport, New Mexico, March 25, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Elijah Ingram)
Army Secretary Dan Driscoll has been tapped to replace FBI Director Kash Patel as acting director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), a defense official has confirmed to Defense Daily.
Driscoll is expected to retain his role as…