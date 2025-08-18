Army Pursuing New Unmanned Ground Commercial Robotic Vehicle Effort

After canceling its Robotic Combat Vehicle (RCV) program, the Army has detailed plans to pursue a new Unmanned Ground Commercial Robotic Vehicle (UGCRV) effort. The Army on Aug. 15 issued a Request for Information to industry for UGCRV, as it aims to obtain prototypes that could be used to conduct a “limited operational assessment” and inform follow-on production. “The purpose of this RFI is to seek industry’s interest in the development and production of a UGCRV and to understand the…