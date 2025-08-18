Sign In
Army Pursuing New Unmanned Ground Commercial Robotic Vehicle Effort

Matthew Beinart By
Robotic Combat Vehicle (Light), RCV(L), prototype during Soldier Experimentation at the National Training Center, NTC, Fort Irwin, CA from July to September 2023. Photo: Savannah Baldwin, Army’s PEO Ground Combat Systems

After canceling its Robotic Combat Vehicle (RCV) program, the Army has detailed plans to pursue a new Unmanned Ground Commercial Robotic Vehicle (UGCRV) effort. The Army on Aug. 15 issued a Request for Information to industry for UGCRV, as it aims to obtain prototypes that could be used to conduct a “limited operational assessment” and inform follow-on production. “The purpose of this RFI is to seek industry’s interest in the development and production of a UGCRV and to understand the…

