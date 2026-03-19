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Missile Defense

Army Plans To Take Over THAAD Program In 2027

Rich Abott By
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Army Plans To Take Over THAAD Program In 2027
A Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) battery fires an interceptor missile. (Photo: Lockheed Martin)

A top Army acquisition official this week said the Army is planning to assume control over the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) missile defense system by next year. While explaining the scope of his new position as Army Portfolio Acquisition Executive (PAE) Fires during the annual McAleese Defense Programs Conference on Tuesday, Lt. Gen. Frank Lozano said “the THAAD project office will be transferring over to me from MDA in [fiscal year] ‘27.” “We're working very closely with MDA…

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