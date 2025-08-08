Army Plans To Roll Out ‘Amazon-Like’ UAS Marketplace In Early October

The Army will roll out an initial version of its new UAS Marketplace “storefront” in early October, allowing soldiers to use an “Amazon-like interface” to select specific drone capabilities to fit their unit’s mission needs. Army officials described the UAS Marketplace as a larger strategy beyond the just new website that looks to deliver drone capabilities to troops faster and at scale by adopting a new “free market” acquisition approach focused on continuous competition and incentivizing industry innovation. “The UAS…