Sign In
Search
Army

Army Plans To Include ‘Right To Repair’ Language In Common Tactical Truck Contract

Matthew Beinart By
SHARE:
Army Plans To Include ‘Right To Repair’ Language In Common Tactical Truck Contract
FORT MCCOY, Wis. – A heavy expanded mobility tactical truck (HEMTT) prepares to recover another vehicle that has been immobilized by a mock improvised explosive device during a combat support training exercise at Fort McCoy, Wis., Aug. 21, 2016. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Clinton Massey, 206th Broadcast Operations Detachment)

As the Army looks to initiate the production competition for its next-generation tactical truck, the service has told industry it plans to include “right to repair” language in the eventual contract. A market research notice published on Thursday seeks to gather industry input ahead of the forthcoming Request for Proposals (RFP) for the Common Tactical Truck (CTT) program.  “This [Request for Information] is an important opportunity for industry to provide valuable feedback for consideration in acquisition planning and requirement development,”…

Subscriber-only content. Please log in below.

Not a subscriber or registered user yet?

Please contact us at clientservices@accessintel.com or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.), to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.

Recommended

Air Force

USAF Should Leverage U.S. Army/Marine Corps’ Systems for Base Defense, Study Says

Advanced / Transformational Technology

Navy Awards Small Contract To 3D Printer Supplier In Support Of Maritime Industrial Base

Air Force

L3Harris Expansion of Florida Plant to Focus on Golden Dome

Air Force

BAE Systems Awarded RF Sensor Contract for LRASM Through 2030

Trending

Anduril Receiving Air Force Contract for Rocket Cargo Design Study
As Space Force Plans Zeroing of Fiscal 2026 Funds for Tranche 3, Transport Layer, Service Plans Sole-Source Award to GD for Ground Segment of Tracking Layer
BREAKING: Allvin Latest Casualty in Involuntary Departures of Top Officers
Space Force Association Warns of ‘Federal Overreach’ That May Result from Executive Order on Commercial Space Launch
Grid Aero, Startup Developing Autonomous Cargo Aircraft, Exits Stealth

Contract Updates

BAE Systems Space & Mission Systems Inc. (Boulder, Colorado) – $48,000,000

BAE Systems Space & Mission Systems Inc., Boulder, Colorado, was awarded a $48,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for the study, design, development, enhancement, testing, and procurement of advanced communication-electronics technologies. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and…

Portus Stevedoring LLC (Jacksonville, Florida) – $8,292,583

Portus Stevedoring LLC, Jacksonville, Florida, is awarded a not-to-exceed $8,292,583 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with a five-year ordering period for stevedoring and related terminal services. This contract provides for full range of stevedoring and related terminal services to include the receipt,…

Foster Miller doing business as QinetiQ North America (Waltham, Massachusetts) – $11,310,230

Foster Miller, doing business as QinetiQ North America, Waltham, Massachusetts, is awarded an $11,310,230 firm-fixed-price modification to a previously awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N00174-21-D-0019) to exercise Option Year Four for production, engineering support, and post-production support of the MK 2 Man…

EnergySolutions Services Inc. (Oak Ridge, Tennessee) – $13,336,650

EnergySolutions Services Inc., Oak Ridge, Tennessee, is being awarded a $13,336,650 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract action (N42158-25-D-E001) for nuclear services for the processing, recycling and disposal of radiologic materials through disassembly, decontamination, metal melting, compaction, incineration, resin sluicing/dewater, bulk waste assay…

The Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Fred Taylor

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Adam Maruyama

Force Multipliers

Chris Wilson – Qlik

Force Multipliers

Tim Solms – Slingshot Aerospace

Job Feed

Post a Job // Post a Resume