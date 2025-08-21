Army Plans To Include ‘Right To Repair’ Language In Common Tactical Truck Contract

As the Army looks to initiate the production competition for its next-generation tactical truck, the service has told industry it plans to include “right to repair” language in the eventual contract. A market research notice published on Thursday seeks to gather industry input ahead of the forthcoming Request for Proposals (RFP) for the Common Tactical Truck (CTT) program. “This [Request for Information] is an important opportunity for industry to provide valuable feedback for consideration in acquisition planning and requirement development,”…