Army Picks Six Firms To Deliver UGV Prototypes For ‘Last Tactical Mile’ Operations

The Army has picked six companies to deliver unmanned ground vehicles (UGV) for its new prototyping effort to develop solutions for autonomous logistics support and casualty evacuation in the “last tactical mile” of operations. The vendors selected to “deliver advanced robotic systems designed for beyond-line-of-sight autonomous control" for the Infantry Last Tactical Mile effort, the Army said, include Maren-Go, Overland AI, Forterra, Hendrick’s Motorsports, American Rheinmetall and HDT, with each “chosen for their innovative approaches to logistical resupply to the…