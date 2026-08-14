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Army Picks Six Firms To Deliver UGV Prototypes For ‘Last Tactical Mile’ Operations

Matthew Beinart By
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Army Picks Six Firms To Deliver UGV Prototypes For ‘Last Tactical Mile’ Operations
U.S. Army Staff Sgt. David Marko, a Cavalry Scout assigned to the Reconnaissance and Strike Co., 2nd Light Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division prepares the Squad Multipurpose Equipment Transport (SMET) for movement during the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 25-01 (JPMRC), at Dillingham Airfield, Oahu, Hawaii, Oct. 7, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Abreanna Goodrich)

The Army has picked six companies to deliver unmanned ground vehicles (UGV) for its new prototyping effort to develop solutions for autonomous logistics support and casualty evacuation in the “last tactical mile” of operations. The vendors selected to “deliver advanced robotic systems designed for beyond-line-of-sight autonomous control" for the  Infantry Last Tactical Mile effort, the Army said, include Maren-Go, Overland AI, Forterra, Hendrick’s Motorsports, American Rheinmetall and HDT, with each “chosen for their innovative approaches to logistical resupply to the…

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