Army Looks To Begin Replacing Gray Eagles With New STOL/VTOL UAS In FY ‘28

Following the Army’s decision to no longer procure new Gray Eagle drones, an official has said the service is aiming to begin fielding a successor platform around fiscal year 2028. Col. Nick Ryan, director of the Army Capability Manager for Unmanned Aircraft Systems, told reporters the Army is likely to approve a requirement within the next two to three months for a new short takeoff and landing (STOL)/vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) unmanned aircraft system (UAS) as a replacement platform.…