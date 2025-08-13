Sign In
Army Looks To Begin Replacing Gray Eagles With New STOL/VTOL UAS In FY ‘28

Army Looks To Begin Replacing Gray Eagles With New STOL/VTOL UAS In FY '28
A U.S. Army crew chief for the MQ-1C Gray Eagle in the Gray Eagle Company, 1-501st Aviation Battalion, Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Armored Division at Fort Bliss, Texas checks the drone (U.S. Army 1st Armored Division Photo)

Following the Army’s decision to no longer procure new Gray Eagle drones, an official has said the service is aiming to begin fielding a successor platform around fiscal year 2028. Col. Nick Ryan, director of the Army Capability Manager for Unmanned Aircraft Systems, told reporters the Army is likely to approve a requirement within the next two to three months for a new short takeoff and landing (STOL)/vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) unmanned aircraft system (UAS) as a replacement platform.…

Contract Updates

BAE Systems Space & Mission Systems Inc. (Boulder, Colorado) – $48,000,000

BAE Systems Space & Mission Systems Inc., Boulder, Colorado, was awarded a $48,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for the study, design, development, enhancement, testing, and procurement of advanced communication-electronics technologies. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and…

Portus Stevedoring LLC (Jacksonville, Florida) – $8,292,583

Portus Stevedoring LLC, Jacksonville, Florida, is awarded a not-to-exceed $8,292,583 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with a five-year ordering period for stevedoring and related terminal services. This contract provides for full range of stevedoring and related terminal services to include the receipt,…

Foster Miller doing business as QinetiQ North America (Waltham, Massachusetts) – $11,310,230

Foster Miller, doing business as QinetiQ North America, Waltham, Massachusetts, is awarded an $11,310,230 firm-fixed-price modification to a previously awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N00174-21-D-0019) to exercise Option Year Four for production, engineering support, and post-production support of the MK 2 Man…

EnergySolutions Services Inc. (Oak Ridge, Tennessee) – $13,336,650

EnergySolutions Services Inc., Oak Ridge, Tennessee, is being awarded a $13,336,650 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract action (N42158-25-D-E001) for nuclear services for the processing, recycling and disposal of radiologic materials through disassembly, decontamination, metal melting, compaction, incineration, resin sluicing/dewater, bulk waste assay…

