Army Issues CSO For Common Tactical Truck Procurement, Plans ‘Rapid Award Decisions’

The Army has issued a Commercial Solutions Opening (CSO) to solicit industry’s non-developmental offerings for the Common Tactical Truck (CTT) program, moving forward in its effort to procure a replacement for its legacy heavy tactical truck fleet. The service has said the use of a CSO will help enable “rapid award decisions,” and reiterated plans to include “right to repair” language as a key factor for the program. “This approach underscores our mission to expedite the award and delivery of…